NEW YORK — It's no secret, sports fans: if the games aren't as good, the ratings aren't as good.

That was the simple explanation for a dip in viewership for NFL conference championship games this past weekend, where Kansas City and San Franciso punched their tickets to the Super Bowl. Both of their victories were relatively easy, in comparison to overtime thrillers for both conference championships in 2019.

This year's games were seen by 41 million and nearly 43 million. Last year, the audiences were 44 million and nearly 54 million.

By comparison, ratings were up year-to-year for the college football national championship, won this year by LSU.

