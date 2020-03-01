NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are well represented on the NFL's All-Pro team for 2019 with four players on the first team and two on the second team.

Leading the way is one of the poll's only unanimous picks: Michael Thomas.

The Saints top receiver set NFL records for catches this season with 149, breaking Marvin Harrison's long-standing record of 144. He finished the season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, both personal bests.

Right Tackle Ryan Ramczyk also made the first-team offense. The former first-round pick has been a stalwart on the right side of the Saints O-line, playing nearly every snap this season and allowing 0 sacks.

On defense, Saints linebacker DeMario Davis is on the first-team with 87 solo tackles and four sacks.

Saints' star Cam Jordan made the All-Pro Second Team, behind Arizona's Chandler Jones, Pittsburgh's TJ Watt and Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett.

Rookie return man Deonte Harris is the All-Pro First Team Punt Returner, pulling in 36 punts for 338 yards and one touchdown.

Terron Armstead, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray and Will Lutz all received votes as well.

Here is the full list:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans

Results of the AP NFL All-Pro balloting:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 47; Russell Wilson, Seattle, 3.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 27; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 20; Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 2; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1.

Tight End

George Kittle, San Francisco, 33; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 17.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 50; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 18; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 16; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 14; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; Julian Edelman, New England, 1.

Flex

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 18; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 7; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 6; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 5; Aaron Jones, Green Bay, 3; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 3; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 2; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; George Kittle, San Francisco, 1; Darren Waller, Oakland, 1.

Left Tackle

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore, 42; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 5; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Right Tackle

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 30; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 13; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 3; Trent Brown, Oakland, 2; La'el Collins, Dallas, 1; Brian O'Neill, Minnesota, 1.

Left Guards

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 44; Joe Thuney, New England, 3; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 3;

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 24; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 16; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 9; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 29; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 9; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 2; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 2; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 2.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Chandler Jones, Arizona, 32; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 22; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 18; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 12; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay, 9; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 4; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 2; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 49; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 23; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 11; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco, 7; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 5; Jordan Phillips, Buffalo, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 1; Frank Clark, Kansas City, 1; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 1.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 32; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 18; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 18; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 17; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 11; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 11; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Fred Warner, San Francisco, 6; Blake Martinez, Green Bay, 4; D'onta Hightower, New England, 4; Jamie Collins, New England, 3; Kyle Van Noy, New England, 3; Chandler Jones, Arizona, 2; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 2; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay, 1; Von Miller, Denver, 1; Matthew Judon, Baltimore, 1; Jaylon Smith, Dallas, 1; Joe Schobert, Cleveland, 1; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 1.

Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore, New England, 50; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo, 38; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 10; Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 28; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 27; Justin Simmons, Denver, 9; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 8; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 7; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 7; Devin McCourty, New England, 4; Budda Baker, Arizona, 4; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 3; Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh, 1; Anthony Harris, Minnesota, 1; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1.

Defensive Back

Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 7; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 7; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 7; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 5; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 4; Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 4; Jonathan Jones, New England, 3; J.C. Jackson, New England, 2; K'Waun Williams, San Francisco, 2; Devin McCourty New England, 2; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo, 1; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis, 1; Justin Simmons, Denver, 1; Tramon Williams, Green Bay, 1; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 34; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville, 11; Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 3; Harrison Butker, Kansas City, 2.

Punter

Brett Kern, Tennessee, 34; Tress Way, Washington, 13; Bryan Anger, Houston, 2; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 1.

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 39; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 4; Deontae Harris, New Orleans, 2; Jamal Agnew, Detroit, 2; Brandon Wilson, Cincinnati, 2; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1.

Punt Returner

Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 29; Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh, 12; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 4; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 2; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 1; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 1.

Special Teamer

Matthew Slater, New England, 37; J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 3; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 3; Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 1; Nate Ebner, New England, 1; Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 1; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

x-One voter did not select a punt returner.

