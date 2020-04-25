NEW ORLEANS — The Saints didn't have to jump into the second round to get their guy.

The Saints moved up in the third, switching spots with the Cleveland Browns, to draft Zack Baun, a linebacker/edge rusher out of Wisconsin.

The Saints swapped third-round picks with Cleveland and send them a 2021 third round pick. Cleveland sent the Saints their 2020 7th-round pick in the trade.

Baun is a first-team All Big 10 linebacker who registered 19.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks this season for the Badgers.

He was projected as a late first round, early second round draft choice that the Saints managed to get in the third.

