11 Saints return from COVID-19 list, including Taysom Hill and DeMario Davis

The Saints will have a more complete roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

NEW ORLEANS — Several key Saints players returned from the NFL's COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Eleven players, including Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian and linebackers Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss returned to the team.

It's not all good news for the Saints though. Safety Marcus Williams entered the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He may still be able to play Sunday though.

Here's the full list of players that returned Wednesday:

Taysom Hill

Trevor Siemian

Demario Davis

Kwon Alexander

Kaden Ellisss

James Carpenter

JT Gray

Jeff Heath

Jordan Mills

Christian Ringo

Adam Trautman

Safety Malcolm Jenkins and tight end Juwan Johnson returned from COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

In total, 22 Saints players and four coaches missed Monday's game against the Dolphins due to COVID-19. Fourteen players were elevated from the practice squad to flesh out the roster.

The toll it took on the Saints was obvious. While the defense held strong for most of the game, the offense only put up three points and never converted on third down.