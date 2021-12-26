16th Saints player tests positive for COVID, report says

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson is the second defensive end to test positive for COVID-19 this week. He joins Jalyn Holmes.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be missing another player thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson was the 16th player on the team to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the report said.

According to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, three coaches also tested positive: Assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, defensive assistant Cory Robinson and defensive coaching intern Sterling Moore.

The coaches aren't expected to participate in the game Monday.

In his third season with the Saints, Granderson started in three games for New Orleans this year and has three sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 21 total tackles.

He is the second defensive end to test positive for COVID-19 this week. He joins Jalyn Holmes.

The Saints have two defensive ends on the active roster for Monday's game. They are Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport.

Davenport is questionable to play with shoulder and knee injuries.

The Saints players on the list can play Monday if they are vaccinated, asymptomatic, and test negative.