Report: 2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with alleged beating involving Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS — Two more arrests have been made and a warrant is out for a third person in the alleged battery case against Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, according to a report by Amie Just of NOLA.com.

The Saints star is accused of punching a man several times in an altercation involving several others the night before the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to NOLA.com, Darren Young and Percy Harris were booked on several counts Monday, while a warrant continues for a man police believe is Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

Las Vegas Police said Young and Harris turned themselves in to authorities.

Because others were allegedly involved in the beating, a charge of "conspiracy to commit battery" has been added to his felony charge of "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm."

Previous reports from the Associated Press said that Kamara told police that he was with his girlfriend, his assistant and a couple of friends at a Las Vegas hotel. Kamara said the man called one of his friends ugly while they were waiting for the elevator and then later said, "I'll whup your ass too." Kamara said he saw a fight break out next to him and saw the man get punched. When asked why he punched the man, Kamara indicated that he thought the man was running away and had done something to his group.

Kamara could face jail time for his role in the incident. The NFL could also discipline him if he violated the league's personal conduct policy.