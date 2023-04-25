Saints 2023 NFL Draft Guide: When do pick and who will they select?

Example video title will go here for this video

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, and rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.

The 2023 NFL Draft is slated to start on Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints will be picking 29th in the first round.

Here are the 8 picks the Saints have in this year's draft:

“We all say we want to draft the best player — and we do,” Loomis said. “But more often than not, you get to your spot where you’re picking … and then you say, ‘Ah, this is the position we need.’”

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told the Associated Press that free agency went well enough that the Saints could draft the best available player, regardless of position.

The Saints made a few splashes through free agency, signing their new starting quarterback Derek Carr and running back Jamaal Williams. They also revamped their defensive line signing Khalen Sanders and Nathan Shepard.

Potential Picks :

Here are a few players that mock drafts have the Saints selecting with their first-round pick:

Murphy is a defensive end out of Clemson. NFL.com projects that he will become a good starter within two years. During his time in Death Valley, Murphy was named a Freshman All-American and received multiple All-ACC nods. Last season he led the Tigers with 6.5 sacks.

Another former Clemson Tiger defensive lineman has been linked to the Saints - Bryan Bresee. NFL.com projects that Bresee will eventually become an above-average starter. He torn his ACL in 2021 and played in only 26 games as a Tiger. Last season he had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks n 10 games.

Washington is a massive tight end out of Georgia that can improve a team's run and passing game. NFL.com projects that he'll eventually become an above-average starter. Washington won two national championships at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2022.

Kancey is an undersized defensive tackle at 6 foot 1 and about 280 pounds. NFL.com projects he will eventually be an above-average starter. During his time at Pittsburgh, Kancey received All-American and All-ACC honors. Last season he won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and led the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

Mayer left Notre Dame as the school's all-time leader for catches, yards, and touchdowns for tight ends. NFL.com projects he will become a good starter within two years. Last season Mayer caught 67 passes for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns and won the John Mackey Award (nation's top tight end).

Adebawore is a defensive lineman who played at Northwestern. NFL.com projects he will be a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. In his last season as a Wildcat, Adebawore had 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles in 12 games.

Van Ness is another former Big Ten pass rusher. He recorded 13 sacks in two seasons at Iowa. NFL.com projects he will become a good starter within two years. Despite never starting a game, he was named a Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten last season.