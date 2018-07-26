The New Orleans Saints are one of a handful of teams with a realistic shot at making the Super Bowl this coming season. After an 11-5 finish atop the NFC South and a roster which is incredibly young save for the quarterback position, New Orleans finds themselves in a nice spot. It isn’t perfect, however.

After making a handful of moves to shore up some holes, they have tried to address weaknesses from 2017. There are still a few areas on the team that could be better than where they are right now. Here’s a look at three positions that could still use an upgrade.

Forecast: This year for the Saints, everything is possible

ALSO: Payton says 2017 finish left 'bitter taste'

Tight end

The Saints never recouped their free agency investment in Coby Fleener. The former Colts star didn’t live up to his billing and has suffered a series of concussions that still plague him to this date. Instead of addressing the position in the draft, the Saints stayed the course after bringing back Ben Watson in free agency.

Watson is a decent addition; he led the moribund Baltimore offense with 61 catches last year. He’s also 37 years old. Behind him are Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui. Neither veteran has more than 16 catches in a season over their 13 combined seasons.

Center

Is Max Unger on the downside of his career? The second part of the haul from trading away Jimmy Graham received the lowest score of his career from Pro Football Focus in 2017. His run blocking grade was abysmal, scoring just a 46.8. His combined minus-14.4 game grades ranked him the No. 29 center in the league.

Unger is stable, only missing one game since joining New Orleans three seasons ago. He does a decent enough job keeping pressure from coming right up the middle on Drew Brees, giving up just two sacks and 14 total pressures. What he’s missing is the domination that marked his career in Seattle and saw him go to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2012-13.

New Orleans has little behind him.

Third safety

The Saints jumped on strong safety Kurt Coleman after Carolina cut him, obviously seeing something the Panthers didn’t. While they have a really good duo in Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell, New Orleans loves to rotate three safeties. Coleman gave up a 116.5 passer rating in 2017, allowing 81.8 percent of targets to be caught.

He gave up as many touchdowns, one, as he had combined interceptions and pass deflections. For the money the Saints paid him ($16 million over three years) there certainly seems to be better safeties still left on the market, but New Orleans jumped when he was released before free agency even began. They may have jumped the gun and caused undue suffering.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved