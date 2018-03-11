1. Sheldon Rankins will have more sacks than Aaron Donald

Look, Donald is going to get his. He’s the Defensive Player of the Year favorite for a reason, and sets the pace for everyone else with 10 sacks – despite seeing double teams on 70-percent of his pass rushes, nearly twice as much as anyone else. He’s an alien. In two meetings with the Saints, he’s been contained – not stopped altogether, contained – to 2 sacks 4 other quarterback hits. But the Saints are one of the few teams equipped to handle him, thanks to Pro Bowlers like right guard Larry Warford and center Max Unger. The Saints’ own interior line sack specialist, Sheldon Rankins, has been on fire lately and places second on the team in sacks (4) and hits (7).

2. Todd Gurley runs for less than 70 yards

Gurley is averaging 100.0 rushing yards per game, the highest in the NFL. The Saints defense is allowing just 74.1 yards per game, and only 3.2 yards per carry, the lowest figures in the league. Something’s going to give, and it’ll probably a Rams offense seeing easier yards gained through the air than on the ground. But the Saints will need their defensive front to continue rallying well to the ball and winning their blocks at the line of scrimmage to contain an MVP candidate like Gurley. Looks for Saints linebackers A.J. Klein and Demario Davis to get after No. 30 early and often; they lead the team with a combined 14 tackles for no gain or loss of yardage.

3. Alvin Kamara has a 75-yard scoring run

Last year, Kamara helped the Saints out of a 10-0 hole by breaking off a long, 74-yard touchdown right through the heart of Los Angeles’ defense. His sledding won’t be nearly as easy this year, but he will outdo himself. Kamara has looked a little off in recent weeks after shouldering the load with Mark Ingram absent to start the year, but it’s time he return to form and put this thing away with a decisive touchdown. The Rams’ run defense is a little suspect, and they allowed 116 yards on the ground to Seattle Seahawks tailback Chris Carson just a few weeks ago.

4. Saints find a way to win

The Saints are 7-1 against undefeated teams in the Drew Brees era. Whether it’s through smart preparation or sheer thrill of playing the role of underdog, Sean Payton’s teams regularly trounce juggernauts, especially on their home turf. Only the Super Bowl-bound 2015 Carolina Panthers withstood the giant-slaying Saints. They have even beaten an 8-0 team before, when the rolling 2012 Atlanta Falcons visited 3-5 New Orleans and left with a loss. This is a very winnable game for the Saints, and they’ll take care of business.

© 2018 WWL