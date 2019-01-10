NEW ORLEANS — A piece of advice to pharmacies around South Louisiana: Stock up on heart medication and sedatives.

We are one quarter of the way through the Saints regular season and the roller coaster of emotions is off the charts already.



Here are the four takeaways from Sunday night's win over the Cowboys:

4. Call it "Teddy Steps"



The most common criticism I hear about Teddy Bridgewater is... "He holds the ball too long."

The reason for that is Drew Brees. For the last four years, we've all been conditioned to: 1, 2, 3, pass! 1, 2, 3, pass! consistently from Brees. So now, when we get to "3" in our heads, we expect a pass.

That's worked for No. 9 in a spectacular way. Last season, these three starting quarterbacks had the NFL's quickest release: Derek Carr - 1, Ben Roethlisberger - 2, and Drew Brees - 3.

But, this is not one size fits all. Those three guys are, without question, among the NFL's top ten quarterbacks.

You know who they ranked 32nd, 35th and 37th in release time? Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Those guys all hold the ball forever.

Bridgewater does hold the ball longer than Brees, but at his best, his skill set is more like Mahomes, Rogers and Wilson -- that's how he plays.

Two things I specifically liked about his performance Sunday were that he threw the ball with more velocity, more confidence, and he's clearly developing a rapport with Mike Thomas, who caught five passes from Bridgewater in Seattle but increased that to nine against the Cowboys on nine targets.

3. Don't mess with Sean Payton on Sunday night

He's great in that game. He's 13-2 in Sunday nighters' and a perfect 10-0 at home on Sunday night. That's ridiculous.

2. The Saints controlled the middle on defense



Demario Davis and AJ Klein combined for 16 tackles against the Cowboys. They are an excellent linebacker duo.

But there were three other players who, together, made an even bigger difference: David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown shut down the Cowboys inside running game. They were outstanding.

In his career, Zeke Elliot averages 4.6 yards a carry. Last night, he averaged 1.9. He got the ball a lot, but made little impact.

1. The Saints are a really good team, top to bottom

We knew this before the season began. Then, Drew Brees went down and gloom and doom took over. I said multiple times before the season: The saints had one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL.

That roster has not been put to the test, and it's responded with two wins against two playoff caliber teams.

Marshon Lattimore and Vonn Bell each played great Sunday night. The Will Lutz/Thomas Morestead duo, I think, is the best kicker/punter combo in football. And Alvin Kamara, one quarter of the way through the season, I believe, is the NFL's MVP.

He won't win the MVP because it's now a quaterback's award. But he deserves to be in the conversation.

