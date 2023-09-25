4 Takeaways from the loss in Green Bay

WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton shares his four takeaways from the Saints' loss in Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday marked the dawning of a new era in Green Bay. In Week 3 this was the Packers home opener and the first Lambeau field start for Jordan Love.

There was a ton of electricity and excitement around the stadium. Which was packed, and if you've never been it's an amazing place. The atmosphere outside the stadium and the history in the stadium is 10 out of 10.

The weather was perfect Sunday, and for three-quarters, the saints kept the crowd quiet.

Until one of the most disastrous fourth quarters in a long time.

Here are my four takeaways:

#4 The defense will be fine

I think the defense will be fine. Even with the Packers' big fourth quarter, Jordan Love did not have a good day. He put up by far his worst quarterback rating of the season. Love was number one in the NFL in passer rating before the game. He's number 13 in the league right now.

I'm not saying the Saints defense was good in the fourth quarter. They weren't with two pass interference calls that led to one touchdown. The Saints had multiple opportunities to get off the field on the other touchdown drive and just didn't.

That stadium, that atmosphere absolutely played a role. Just like it sometimes does in the Superdome. But the bottom line this season NFL teams are averaging 22.7 points a game even getting almost no help from their offense. The Saints D gave up fewer than that.

And have In all three games this season. It wasn't their best effort, but I still think they're a top-five unit in the NFL.

#3 The Big 3

The problems are on offense, but before I get to what's wrong. The Saints Big 3 are producing.

In every game, this season the Saints wide receiver trio has delivered exactly what they're supposed to deliver and Sunday they did it again.

Rashid Shaheed hit the home run on the punt return that's his role — changing a game with one play. He did that again.

Mike Thomas did his job. He's not the Mike T of 2019, but he's a solid, dependable target, especially on third down.

Chris Olave is an elite NFL wide receiver. Sunday, he had another excellent day. That threesome has not been the problem. They've been excellent.

#2 Fault Line

At number two, the real problem on Sunday and in three games has been the offensive line.

For the third straight game they gave up four sacks.

The Saints dodged a bullet on the Derek Carr injury but only three teams have given up more sacks this season. Four sacks a game this year.

They gave up 2.2 a game last year and what's genuinely concerning is it's everybody.

Erik McCoy and Ryan Ramczyk gave up sacks and Trevor Penning and James Hurst picked up holding penalties.

The Saints also struggled to run the ball.

I don't know how you fix it. What's been an across-the-board problem but to have any sustained success this season The Saints simply have to play better up front.

#1 the '23 identity

At number one, I think what we're finding is this just is who the saints are At least right now.

Going back to this, no Saints opponent has yet scored over the NFL average.

The flip side of that is the Saints haven't either. Their three games have been decided by a grand total of five points.

Get used to it. A great defense and an unproductive offense equals a lot of close games.

And remember even given the offensive problems and the Lambeau mojo the Saints still could have won this game at the end.

They walked off the field angry Sunday With a big divisional game against the Bucs coming this Sunday.. Maybe that's not a bad thing.