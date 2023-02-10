4 Takeaways from the Saints ugly loss to the Buccaneers

WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton shares his four takeaways from the Saints' loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — This was one of the worst overall offensive performances I can remember outside of some of that COVID season ridiculousness.

And here's the thing: we're really not used to this now.

Sure, Sean Payton didn't win every year in '14, '15, and '16 the Saints were 7-9 each year. Those Saints teams weren't good, but they also weren't boring.

The Saints scored nine points Sunday. In 48 games from '14-'16, the Saints scored over nine points in every game.

We've seen mediocre football before. We just haven't seen boring, mediocre football.

Here are my four takeaways:

#4 Master Baker

Baker Mayfield was really good. His numbers Sunday were outstanding, with a passer rating of 116.

He's been reborn in Florida. Both the Saints and the Bucs needed new quarterbacks this offseason.

The Saints paid Derek Carr $150 million dollars over four years and the Buccaneers paid Baker Mayfield $4 million over one year.

Right now, Mayfield is putting up way better numbers. Carr is the 26th-rated passer in the NFL right now.

Mayfield is 8th.

Look, I would have never argued that the Saints should sign Baker Mayfield but Tampa Bay did. So far that move has paid off in a big way.

#3 Derek Carr should not have played

Derek Carr should not have played. I know hindsight is perfect, but Carr's injured shoulder clearly had a major impact. Not only on his performance but on the Saints gameplan.

After Derek Carr hurt his shoulder in Green Bay I did a story with an orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Rolling about the injury.

Dr. Rolling said if the shoulder was still problematic that would manifest itself in two ways. That Derek Carr would lose velocity and accuracy

In this game, it was obvious the Saints had a plan.. to throw the ball quickly and to the outsides. When Carr tried to go upfield he did not have his usual velocity or accuracy. And it didn't take the Bucs long to figure that out.

Once they did the Saint's offense had no real chance. There's a lot of talk right now that the Saints should change play-callers. Certainly, anything that might wake up the offense is worth trying. But the problem Sunday was that the Saints quarterback could not really perform the functions of an NFL quarterback.. because of an injury.

Wanting to play through the injury is admirable but in this case, it didn't help. If the Saints don't trust Jameis Winston enough to play him when their starter is obviously hurt then he shouldn't be on the team.

We didn't know this until it was over, but I think the decision to play an injured Derek Carr doomed the Saints in this game before it started.

#2 Double Trouble

One bright spot because it's my nature to try to find a bright spot. Two defensive linemen stood out Sunday.

That's Carl Granderson and Bryan Bresee. They've both shown really positive flashes this season. Granderson's numbers Sunday don't show how active he was, and Bresee absolutely looks like the real deal.. he had a sack and three tackles for loss.

This was not the defense's best day, but I still believe the group can be really good.

#1 it's a long season

It's a long season 17 games. We're only four games in.

The offensive trends are certainly disturbing. Right now only three teams in the NFL have scored fewer points than the Saints.

I did think the offensive line was a little better this week. And the Saints do have some weapons. It's far too early to start giving up. But bottom line after watching this terrible offensive effort.

I hope next Sunday in Foxboro if Derek Carr can't make every throw he normally makes when he's healthy hope he doesn't play until he can. Because the Saints can't win like this.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.