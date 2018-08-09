5 Saints listed on Week 2 injury report

The New Orleans Saints listed five players on its injury report on Friday.

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints listed five players on its injury report on Friday.

As mentioned on Thursday, rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) and special teams captain J.T. Gray (shoulder) returned and once again participated in limited practice on the day.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham was also limited for rest, as fellow tight end Juwan Johnson did as well due to a calf injury.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith is still on injured reserve due to a groin injury, and is not expected back until Week 5. Defensive end Payton Turner is out until at least Week 6 due to toe surgery.

Offensive guard Trai Turner is out for the season due to a quadriceps tear.

The Saints, who won the season opener against Tennessee, travels Carolina to play the NFC South rival Panthers in Charlotte on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.