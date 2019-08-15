LOS ANGELES — Sports Director Doug Mouton was in Los Angeles for Thursday's spirited workout and he had the following observations.

1- Not Drew Brees' sharpest day

2- Outcome seemed pretty even overall. Both sides had moments. LB Demario Davis agreed with that assessment.

3-CB Eli Apple is having a terrific camp and had another nice day Thursday.

4- WR Simmie Cobbs made several nice catches. It will be interesting to see what the Saints do at wide receiver after Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.

5- I talked to people about rookie center Erik McCoy, the reviews of the Saints rookie center keeps getting better and better.

