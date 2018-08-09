7 Saints listed on Wednesday's injury report, did not practice

Seven players were listed on the New Orleans Saints' injury report on Wednesday, including starting quarterback Derek Carr and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

Seven players were listed on the New Orleans Saints' injury report on Wednesday, including starting quarterback Derek Carr and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, both of whom were injured in the team's 18-17 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

All seven players listed did not practice, including offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham, both of whom sat out for a veteran's rest day.

The injury report includes:

QB – Derek Carr, right shoulder – DNP

OG – Cesar Ruiz, concussion – DNP

CB – Paulson Adebo, hamstring – DNP

S – Jordan Howden, finger – DNP

TE – Foster Moreau, ankle – DNP

TE – Jimmy Graham, rest – DNP

OT – Ryan Ramczyk, rest – DNP

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Saints are signing veteran safety Daniel Sorensen to their practice squad. The longtime Chiefs defensive back spent last season with the Saints, where he recorded two interceptions.

After a two-game road stand, the Saints (2-1) return home to the Caesars Superdome for a Week 4 showdown with NFC South rival, Tampa Bay, on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon.