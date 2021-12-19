99% of NFL experts pick Bucs to beat Saints, but history says it won't be that easy

The Saints have had the Buccaneers' number for years, including in their first matchup this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Most of the "experts" are counting out the Saints tonight.

According to data collected by NFL Pickwatch, 99% of pro football experts and media outlets are picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Saints Sunday.

It's easy to see why. The 6-7 Saints just broke a 5-game losing skid and they'll be without head coach Sean Payton, as well as both of their All-Pro offensive tackles.

On the other hand, the 10-3 Buccaneers are tied for the top spot in the NFC with the league's top offense led by Tom Brady.

But as we all know, the Saints have had the Buccaneers' number for years, including in their first matchup this season.

The Bucs were favorites to beat the Saints on Halloween, but backup QB Trevor Siemian took over for an injured Jameis Winston and led the team to an upset victory.

In fact, the Saints have won their last six regular-season games against the Buccaneers. Though, they did lose to them in last year's playoffs.

And who could forget 2020's Saints-Bucs game in Tampa where the Bucs were picked to steamroll the Saints in Drew Brees' last season? The Saints former QB hasn't forgotten how that one went...