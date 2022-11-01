Adam Zimmer, assistant coach for Saints' Super Bowl team, dies at 38

Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former defensive coach for the New Orleans Saints, has died at the age of 38.

Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again," she wrote.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this," Corri added.

Adam Zimmer served as a defensive assistant with the Saints between 2006 and 2009, including serving as a member of the team's Super Bowl XLIV coaching staff. In 2020, Mike Zimmer promoted his son to a co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings. He remained in that role through the 2021 season and was fired by the Vikings in 2022 after his father was let go from the team. He most recently began working with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst.

“The thoughts and prayers of the New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam’s father, Mike and his two sisters, Corri and Marki, following the passing of Adam Zimmer," a statement from the New Orleans Saints said. "We had fond memories of Adam from the four years that he spent in our organization as an assistant coach from 2006-09, including serving as a member of our Super Bowl Championship coaching staff."

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of Adam Zimmer: pic.twitter.com/q1wO7mPqdW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022

The team added: "Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well liked by everyone he came into contact with and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach. His efforts as a member of the coaching staff, first as a defensive assistant and then as assistant linebackers coach in 2009, were important to this football team, as it built up quickly to reach a championship level."