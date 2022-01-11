Adam Zimmer, who worked as an assistant coach for the Vikings while his father was the head coach, died Oct. 31, 2022 at the age of 38.

Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, died from complications from alcohol abuse, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Adam Zimmer, who worked as an assistant coach for the Vikings while his father was the head coach, died Oct. 31, 2022 after authorities found him in his Mendota Heights home. He was 38 years old.

At the time of his death, Adam Zimmer was working remotely for the Cincinnati Bengals. Court documents revealed that when officers located him, he was sitting on the couch and appeared "to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye." According to an affidavit, officers were responding to reports that a male "had passed out from drinking," but didn't provide any additional information about the investigation.

Adam Zimmer began coaching in the NFL back in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He went on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Bengals before joining the Vikings when Mike Zimmer was hired as Minnesota's head coach in 2014.

While on the Vikings' coaching staff, Adam Zimmer coached the linebackers, and then in 2020, he was promoted to be the co-defensive coordinator with Andre Patterson. He remained in that role until the Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer in January of 2022.

