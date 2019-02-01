Alex Okafor fell one sack short of a $400,000 contact incentive this season, but the Saints are paying him anyway.

According to WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton, the Saints will pay Okafor's $400,000 bonus, rewarding him for a great season, despite technically not hitting the contract incentive to earn it.

"The saints have always done right by me and I gotta make sure hold up my end ... give all I got this post season," Okafor said.

Okafor has a player option to get out of his contract next season and this kind of move shows that the Saints want him to stay. It also sends a message that the organization is willing to reward players who step up.

Okafor has been a key piece of the Saints front seven this season, playing opposite Cam Jordan. He put up 4 sacks and 25 solo tackles in the regular season.

He missed time in Sunday's loss after suffering a "hyper extension," but expects to be ready to play after the Saints bye.