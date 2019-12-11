NEW ORLEANS — We're not going to harp on the negatives from Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but our four takeaways start with a few stats that tell the tale...





4. The battle in the trenches



This game was lost up front, in the trenches. The Falcons rushed for 91 more yards than the Saints. From peewee ball through the NFL, if you dominate that number, you usually win.



Sean Payton said afterwards that was a factor, but so was third down conversions. The Falcons hit on 40 percent of their conversion. The Saints were just 3-12, or 25 percent.

Last season, the Saints were fifth in the NFL at 47 percent. The number against the Falcons, though, would be the worst in the NFL right now.

Drew Brees also took a beating: Six sacks and 11 quarterback hits for the Falcons. On the Saints’ ends, those numbers were one and five on Matt Ryan.

Again, beaten up front. So the real question is: Was it a blip, or is there cause for concern. I think it’s some of each.

3. What happened to the OL?

At number three, the blip is the offensive line play.

We know Terron Armstead was sick this week. He had his worst game of the season. Over the 6-game winning streak, the line played at an elite level. My gut is they are an elite group that had a bad game.

2. The weaponry

What is my concern going forward, though, is the weaponry. Since week 1, Ted Ginn Jr. has not been productive. Against the Texans, Brees targeted Ginn seven times and Ginn caught all seven for 101 yards. It was terrific.

Sunday against the Falcons, he was targeted three times, caught none and dropped the ball twice.

Finding any production at wide receiver after Mike Thomas has been a real problem. Maybe what’s more concerning is that Alvin Kamara just wasn’t looking right.

Kamara got the ball 12 times for 74 yards. His best game this season was in Seattle, when he got the ball 25 times for 161 yards. His production is much lower besides that game.

But maybe more importantly: The eyeball test will tell you he just isn’t looking like the same guy we’re used to. The Saints need him right to make a deep playoff run.

1. It’s OK

Th 6-game winning streak buys you a mulligan or two. All goals are still attainable.

The bear minimum regular season goal is to make the playoffs, but the Saints are better than that. The goal really is to win the division, and to get that first round playoff bye.

And, if possible, the Saints want that number one seed.

A website called Football Outsiders plays out the rest of the regular season based on all the data from the first 10 weeks. They say the Saints still have a roughly 92 percent chance of getting to the playoffs and an 86 percent chance to win the division.



They’re fighting for a bye, for now, at least, with the 49ers and Packers, and the Saints have a roughly 40 percent chance to get that. They also have a one in eight shot, for now, to earn the number one seed.

All goals are possible, even after an ugly Sunday in the Superdome.

