Alvin Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas: Vegas Police

He was arrested Sunday and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas.

Vegas police said they were called to the hospital Saturday after a patient told them he had been beaten up at a nightclub along the Vegas strip.

The suspect was later identified as Kamara.

He was arrested Sunday and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas police say Alvin Kamara has been arrested https://t.co/qZ8LCBm5R7 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 7, 2022

The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.