NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton says he expects running back Alvin Kamara play against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

Kamara was limited at practice Wednesday, but Payton told reporters Thursday that it was an important step in his recovery.

"I fully expect him to be ready and I thought he looked good yesterday," Payton said.

Payton added that the team feels they are in a good position at running back with the way Latavius Murray has stepped up to fill the void caused by Kamara's injury.

"Certainly it was great to see the way Latavius stepped up and played really in a more multi-dimensional role than our normal rotation," Payton said.

With Karma sidelined by ankle and knee soreness, Murray had his second straight productive performance against the Arizona Cardinals. He rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 55 yards and a score. A week earlier in Chicago, he rushed 27 times for 119 yards and two TDs.

More Saints Headlines on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.