Saints Injury List Thursday: Kamara, Adebo sit out; 9 others on list

Kamara was limited in practice on Wednesay and Thursday's injury report listed him as not practicing.

METAIRIE, La. — Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday, according to the team's injury report. Kamara injured his ribs on Sunday and left the game in the fourth quarter. While the injury is not believed to be a long term one, his status for this weekend's game with the Bucs could be determined Friday.

The Saints also had running backs Mark Ingram (ankle) and Dwayne Washington (hamstring) as being limited in practice. Both were also listed as limited on Wednesday's report, meaning their status looks better than Kamara's.

Here is the list of Thursday's injuries and practice status.

Paulson Adebo ankle - Did Not Pracitce

Alvin Kamara - rib - Did Not Practice

Cameron Jordan - hip - Limited Practice

Marcus Maye - Ankle - Full Practice

Tre'Quan Smith - Shoulder - Limited Practice

Dwayne Washington - Hamstring - Limited Practice

Jameis Winston - Back - Limited Practice

Landon Young - Hip - Limited Practice

Mark Ingram - Ankle - Limited Practice

Calvin Throckmorton - Illness - Full Practice

Alontae Taylor - Hip - Limited Practice

Adebo's status would obviously be in question. He did not play in the team's opener against Atlanta.

Tampa's injury report continues to be concerning with 3 Bucs' receivers not practicing. Tom Brady was back with a full practice, likely having earned a "veteran's" day off Wednesday.

Tampa Injury Report