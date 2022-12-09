Saints Injury List Thursday: Kamara, Adebo sit out; 9 others on list

METAIRIE, La. — Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday, according to the team's injury report. Kamara injured his ribs on Sunday and left the game in the fourth quarter. While the injury is not believed to be a long term one, his status for this weekend's game with the Bucs could be determined Friday.
The Saints also had running backs Mark Ingram (ankle) and Dwayne Washington (hamstring) as being limited in practice. Both were also listed as limited on Wednesday's report, meaning their status looks better than Kamara's.
Here is the list of Thursday's injuries and practice status.
- Paulson Adebo ankle - Did Not Pracitce
- Alvin Kamara - rib - Did Not Practice
- Cameron Jordan - hip - Limited Practice
- Marcus Maye - Ankle - Full Practice
- Tre'Quan Smith - Shoulder - Limited Practice
- Dwayne Washington - Hamstring - Limited Practice
- Jameis Winston - Back - Limited Practice
- Landon Young - Hip - Limited Practice
- Mark Ingram - Ankle - Limited Practice
- Calvin Throckmorton - Illness - Full Practice
- Alontae Taylor - Hip - Limited Practice
Adebo's status would obviously be in question. He did not play in the team's opener against Atlanta.
Tampa's injury report continues to be concerning with 3 Bucs' receivers not practicing. Tom Brady was back with a full practice, likely having earned a "veteran's" day off Wednesday.
Tampa Injury Report
- Tom Brady - rest - Full Practice
- Mike Evans - calf - Did Not Practice
- Leonard Fournette - Hamstring - Limited Practice
- Russell Gage - Hamstrong - Limited Practice
- Chris Godwin - Hamstring - DId Not Pracice
- Julio Jones - Knee - Did Not Practice
- Zyon McCollum - Hamstring - Limited Practice
- Breshad Perriman - Knee - Limited Practice
- Donovan Smith - Elbow - Did Not Practice
- Tristan Wirfs - Abdomen - Limited Practice