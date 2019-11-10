NEW ORLEANS — The Saints' star running back may not be able to contribute in Sunday's Week 6 match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, Kamara was listed as questionable for the game after he missed Friday practice with an apparent ankle injury. Triplett reports it's unclear if Kamara will even travel to Florida for the game.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, however, cited a source that said the injury was not considered major and that Kamara sat out Friday as a precaution.

In the post-practice media session, head coach Sean Payton said he would not "discuss anything relative to that" when asked about Kamara's status.

Although Kamara has only slotted one touchdown so far this season, he's averaged a monster 4.6 yards per carry, plus 26 receptions and has been a large part of the offense while the team deals with the absence of Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees. Overall he has had 101 touches for a total of 583 yards from scrimmage.

