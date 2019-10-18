METAIRIE, La. — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is officially out for Sunday's game with the Chicago Bears.

The announcement came as the team's official injury report was issued. Kamara was on the list with both an ankle and a knee injury. He was slowed by an ankle injury last weekend and didn't have the usual Kamara-like stats against Jacksonville.

Also on the list, of course, is Quarterback Drew Brees, who is rehabbing his injured thumb, tight end Jared Cook, who is working on an ankle injury. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith is out again with an ankle and defensive end Trey Hendrickson is still out with a neck injury.

Kamara was held to 31 yards rushing on 11 carries against the Jaguars. He also had seven catches for 35 additional yards.

Cook had a nice game with three catches for 37 yards and the game's only touchdown.

The Saints are 4-0 in entire games without Drew Brees.