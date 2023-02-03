Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas beating case

The trial is set for July 31.

LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case of a nightclub beating in Las Vegas.

Kamara appeared in court March 2 for arraignment along with the three other defendants in the case. The trial date is set for July 31, which is during Saints training camp.

Kamara, Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The alleged attack happened outside a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in 2022.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim's chest to stop him stepping toward an elevator at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The alleged victim, Darnell Greene Jr., pushed Kamara’s hand away and another person with Kamara punched the man.

Still, surveillance photos show Greene trying to run away but Kamara chases him down the hall and knocks him to the ground. Greene's shoulder, neck, and back were injured and his orbital lobe was broken during the incident.

Greene reportedly fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Video obtained by CBS Las Vegas appears to show Kamara and the three other suspects talking about the beating in a limo.

"I connected with the [expletive]'s jaw so hard," Kamara said according to court documents of the video.

Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl the next day before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. The two other men were arrested on Feb. 14.