Report: Alvin Kamara missing practice due to contract dispute

NEW ORLEANS — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has missed three straight practices, reportedly waiting for a new contract.
According to a report from NFL Network's Adam Schefter, Kamara's recent absence from Saints practice comes as the two sides negotiate a new contract.
Kamara is in the last year of his rookie deal and is set to earn $2,133,000 this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.
Kamara has been the lead back for the Saints since his rookie season in 2017. In 2018, he scored 18 total touchdowns on nearly 1,600 combined yards on the ground and through the air.
He came back down to earth last season, scoring 6 touchdowns on 1,330 total yards in 14 games played, which still made him one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL.
