Alvin Kamara reaches $75 million deal to stay with Saints until 2025, report says

Kamara has a standout record with the Saints, helping the team to three consecutive Pro Bowls. and was named the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints may have signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with running back Alvin Kamara, bringing the star player back to practice, according to a new NFL Network report.

If true, Kamara would be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, and is tied to the Saints through at least 2025.

He continued practicing with the team -- after a short absence believed to be either related to contract negotiations or an injury -- ahead of the 2020 NFL season, despite not having a contract in place at the time.

In the meantime, it appears his agent and the Saints organization have struck a deal.

He is one of four players in NFL history to record at least 2,000 yards both rushing and receiving in three seasons.

The new contract would be a huge step up for the running back, who had been making $1 million or less in base salary per year as part of his rookie contract. He was set to make $2.1 million in 2020, the last year of that contract.

The Saints play Sunday in the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season-opening game.

