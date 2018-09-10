You're doubtless fully aware of a picture's value, so we'll keep our word usage well below 1,000 here.

But, yes, Alvin Kamara's attire said it all after the Saints' Monday night victory over the Redskins.

Following the win, the star running back wore a Colin Kaepernick 49ers jersey in the victorious locker room.

Story continues under Tweet

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara back to doing joint interviews again now that Ingram is back from suspension — and Kamara sporting the Kaepernick jersey. pic.twitter.com/pe2mjTJ40g — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 9, 2018

And if there was any doubt about Kamara's political leanings, he donned a plain red hat with four words in white that would leave nothing to President Donald Trump's imagination: Make Africa Home Again.

Kamara's statement came one day after new Panthers safety Eric Reid, a former teammate of Kaepernick's, resumed his practice of kneeling during the pre-game rendition of the national anthem.

On the field Monday, Kamara posted a season-low 39 yards from scrimmage in the Saints' 43-19 blowout victory as wingman Mark Ingram shouldered most of the workload in his first action since returning from a four-game PED suspension.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved