An injured Jameis Winston couldn't muster much, and the Saints fell to 1-2

NEW ORLEANS — It's becoming a common trend for the Saints that their offense doesn't wake up until the fourth quarter, and that doomed them in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

In the first three quarters of their three games this season, the Saints have just 13 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Saints have scored 38 points. But that isn't a recipe for winning football games.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was 25-41 for 353 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but was hobbled by his injuries all game.

The Saints were down 13-0 in the 4th quarter and never lead. After Mark Ingram II ran one in to cut the lead to six at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a screen pass to Laviska Shenault junior that went for a 67-yard touchdown less than three plays later.

The Saints would eventually cut the deficit to eight points with just over a minute left, but there wasn't enough time left for a game-tying drive attempt.