AP Source: Saints guard Andrus Peat sidelined with hand injury

Peat was a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.

METAIRIE, La. — A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has a hand injury.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club has not discussed the status of Peat, who was absent from practice on Monday.

Because linemen other than centers generally do not need to handle the ball and are permitted to play while wearing soft casts, it is not clear whether the 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat will have to miss any games.

The Saints open their regular season Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay.

