x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Saints

AP Source: Saints guard Andrus Peat sidelined with hand injury

Peat was a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Andrus Peat (75) sets up to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting left guard Peat has a hand injury. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club has not discussed the status of Peat, who was absent from practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

METAIRIE, La. — A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has a hand injury. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club has not discussed the status of Peat, who was absent from practice on Monday. 

Peat was a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.

Because linemen other than centers generally do not need to handle the ball and are permitted to play while wearing soft casts, it is not clear whether the 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat will have to miss any games. 

The Saints open their regular season Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay. 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020