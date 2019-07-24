NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is one step closed to having to answer questions under oath about the infamous “No Call.”

A Louisiana 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld a district judge’s decision to allow a lawsuit from local attorney and Saints superfan Tony LeMon against the NFL proceed.

According to court documents, the judges found “no error” in Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard’s decision, which would allow Lemon to take depositions from Goodell and the NFC Championship game’s referees.

Goodell’s attorney’s will likely appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

WWL-TV legal expert Chick Foret said after the July 18 Civil District Court ruling that he doesn't think any depositions will be taken.

"In my opinion, this case is going to die a slow death," Foret previously said. "I think that the case law is clearly on the side of the defendants in this case. I think at the end of the day, the NFL as distasteful as it may be to all the Saints fans, the NFL will prevail and this case will be dismissed."

If the judge would have sided with the NFL, the lawsuit would have been wiped clean.

The plaintiffs in this case, Antonio Le Mon, Susan Boudreaux, Jane Preau and William Preau III, say the lawsuit is not about money but uncovering the truth.