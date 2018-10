Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason and his wife, Michel, are expecting the birth of their daughter either today or tomorrow, Gleason announced on Twitter.

He was tweeting in response to questions about him appearing on College Game Day as the guest picker.

We're having our daughter today or tomorrow. I'll be home Saturday with the family. I don't think I've watched Game Day in maybe ten years. The Gleason crew will definitely be tuning in Saturday.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) October 15, 2018

He said he wouldn’t be able to leave town because his daughter will be coming soon.

Gleason and his wife, Michel, first announced they were expecting their second child in July.

