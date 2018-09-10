NEW ORLEANS — It was big, and it was easy.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke one of the most significant NFL records there is - all time passing yards - in a 43-19 victory over Washington in front of 73,028 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night.

And he didn't even need a half to do it.

Brees entered the game with 71,740 yards passing in his career and needed 201 yards to pass retired, New Orleans native Peyton Manning's NFL record career mark of 71,940 yards set in 2015. With under three minutes to play in the first half, Brees was only 35 yards away.

And he chose a Fleur-de-lis flourish to finish it off, finding wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown and 26-6 lead with 2:36 to go before halftime, leaving 27 yards.to spare.

"It couldn't have happened in a better fashion than it did," Brees said. "To have in that moment my teammates on the field, the offensive line, I mean it just played out even greater than I ever could've imagined."

With the record falling on a touchdown, there was a natural break in play, so Brees was able to immediately run to his family near the field, kiss his wife Brittany along with sons Baylen, Bowen and Callen and daughter Rylen in addition to bear hugging Saints coach and offensive mastermind Sean Payton and getting congratulated by Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker.

"I tried to rehearse the scenario in my mind this week just so I could really focus on the game," he said. "To then have a moment with Sean and Mr. Baker with the Hall of Fame, and then my boys and my wife Brittany and my daughter Rylen, that was just ... it was incredible."

But he was not finished. After the Saints took 26-13 lead into the half, Brees threw a 35-yard touchdown to Smith early in the third quarter for a 33-13 lead and went on to finish a wickedly efficient 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns with one more final flourish.

Brees finished the game with a career-best 89.7 completion percentage that also set a Monday Night Football record, breaking Rich Gannon's 89.5 completion percentage on Nov. 11, 2002.

"It's been an unbelievable journey," Brees said. "I broke down and cried a bunch of times this week, thinking about everything."

His 18-year career yardage total and counting is 72,103 yards. The next active player behind him is New England's Tom Brady at 67,418 yards, and he's likely not to catch him.

"It's hard for me to reflect too much right now," Brees, 39, said. "Because my career's not done."

Brees left the game at the two-minute warning with Teddy Bridgewater replacing him.

"With us being able to win on a night when a significant record was broken, that makes it that much more special," Payton said "It's fantastic."

Manning, whose career spanned 1998 through 2015, held the NFL career passing yardage record for 1,000 days.

"It's been the greatest 1,000 days," Manning said in a recording played on the Superdome video screens. "You ruined that for me. Thanks, Drew."

Brees entered the game at 71,740 yards through an 18-year career (17 as a starter) with five in San Diego and in his 13th with the Saints. Earlier in the game, Brees also passed quarterback Brett Favre, who retired with 71,838 passing yards after playing from 1991-2010.

Brees passed Favre in the second quarter with a 6-yard pass to running back Alvin Kamara before throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill for a 13-3 lead with 10:38 to go before halftime.

Washington cut it to 13-6 on a 53-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. With 3:43 to play in the second quarter, the Saints (4-1) took a 20-6 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Mark Ingram.

Playing in his first game of the season after a four-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, Ingram led the Saints with 53 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns while catching two passes for 20 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara added 24 yards on six carries and caught three passes for 15 yards.

The Saints totaled 447 yards and did not punt. The Redskins (2-2) gained only 283 yards after an open week.

"They were fantastic. It's been a long time since we didn't punt in a game," Payton said. "We looked like the team coming off the bye week," Payton said.

And Brees played like he was in his 20s again.

"He deserves it," Payton said. "It's been an unbelievable run. Doesn't feel like 12 or 13 years. Seems much shorter than that."

This night, though, was looking like a longer one - in a good way - for Brees, who rode in the Bacchus Mardi Gras parade here just days after the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV title on Feb. 7, 2010, when he won the MVP.

As his press conference reached closing time, Brees was asked what was inside a gift box waiting for him.

"That's a bottle of tequila," Brees laughed. "We'll enjoy that when the time comes. I love this city."

