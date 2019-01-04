NEW ORLEANS — A bill pre-filed for the upcoming Louisiana legislative session would rename Interstate 10 in Louisiana.

If signed into law, Senate bill 134 would rename I-10 from the Mississippi State line to the Texas state line as the "Who Dat Nation Highway." The new name would go into effect on August 1, 2019.

It would also require the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to put up signs reflecting the roadway's new name.The bill said the cost for each sign should not exceed $1,100.

The bill, authored by Louisiana state Senator Wesley T. Bishop of New Orleans, will be referred to the Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works Monday.