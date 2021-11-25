Bills feast on injury riddled Saints

Saints drop 4th straight game in 31-6 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving night.

NEW ORLEANS — Down 13 starters the New Orleans Saints looked like they didn't belong on the field with the Buffalo Bills in their 31-6 loss.

"We weren't very good tonight," said Sean Payton.

Buffalo's first drive was a sign of things to come. Josh Allen marched the Bills offense right down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Those were the only points of the first quarter and the Saints offense only managed to gain 36 yards in the first quarter.

"It just feels hard, we're just not getting anything going early in games," said Trevon Siemian.

With just under nine minutes in the second quarter, the Bills added a field goal to increase their lead to 10-0. Despite the Saint's struggles on offense, their defense did all they could to keep them in the game.

"We were trying to get the ball as much as we can, playing fast, we just gotta figure out a way to win," said Kwon Alexander.

The defense picked off Josh Allen twice in the second quarter. Bradley Roby got the first one and Kwon Alexander got the second interception just before halftime to stop the Bills from adding to their lead.

At halftime, the Bills led 10-0.

Buffalo opened the second half with a touchdown drive reminiscent of the way they started the game. That drive ended with a four-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs.

The Saints went three and out following that drive and the Bills responded with their second touchdown of the third quarter to increase their lead to 24-0.

Siemian finally got the Saints on the board to start the third quarter when he connected with Nick Vannett for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Saints went for two after the touchdown and failed to convert.

Allen led the Bills down the field one more time and threw his fourth touchdown of the game to give them a commanding 31-6 lead.

The Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome next Thursday.