NEW ORLEANS — We are less than a week away from the first Saints preseason game and the team is preparing for their first contest against the Minnesota Vikings Friday night.

The team held a practice Sunday evening where they received overwhelming support from their fans. Even on a wet day, fans flooded Tulane University's Brown Field for 'Black and Gold Fan Fest.'

"I'm here to represent the Who Dat Nation, my boys, and celebrate my birthday," Saints fan Sabrina Knapper said.

Ahead of practice, fans were all anxious to see the one and only:

"Drew Brees. My favorite player," fan Nicholas Guthani said.

"He's a really good quarterback and he's been doing it for a long time and he's still in shape," brothers Landry Caballero, 11, and Corbin Caballero, 12, said.

The fan event showed that The NFC Championship no call that broke hearts all across the Who Dat Nation last season is still on everyone's mind.

"I hope we don't get robbed this time," Guthani said.

"It was ours last year and they stole it," fan Andrea Burkhalter said.

"I kind of think they will go to the Super Bowl. I really just hope there are no calls that get screwed up like last time and we don't all get mad and I hope they do good like last season," the Caballero brothers said.

Despite a sad end to the season, these fans haven't lost hope and have undeniable confidence in what's ahead.

"A Super Bowl ring. Automatic, we are going to have a Super Bowl ring. You heard me? A Super Bowl ring," Burkhalter said.

After Fan Fest, fans all packed into Yulman Stadium to watch the Saints practice. If their faith means anything, buckle up New Orleans, because you are in store for a big year.

"We're going all the way. We're getting that Super Bowl," Burkhalter said.

