Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made the entire National Football League hear a message about the NFC Championship game on Sunday— and he didn't even have to open his mouth.

"Blow Whistles Not Games."

That's what fans, media and officials saw in giant white letters on the back of a custom t-shirt that Jordan wore to the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

First reported by ESPN on Twitter, Jordan's statement has gained traction around the country.

The front of the black shirt also reads, "Make Calls Not Apologies," according to ESPN.

Instead, the call was not made, prompting outrage across the city and causing a slew of letters to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, calls for a rematch, urges to boycott the Super Bowl and accusations of foul play across New Orleans and Louisiana.

Regardless of the score, though, fans clearly heard Jordan's message loud and clear.