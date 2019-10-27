NEW ORLEANS — After five weeks on the sideline with an injured thumb, Drew Brees returns to the field Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees has been out since his thumb was badly injured as his hand was struck by the Rams' Aaron Donald in Week 2. In Brees' absence, the team went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm.

While Brees is back, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara will sit for a second straight week, meaning a lot of work for Latavius Murray, who had a 100-yard rushing day against Chicago in a win last week.

Also inactive are: Jared Cook, Tre-Quan Smith, Patrick Robinson, Carl Granderson, Nick Easton and Ethan Greenridge.

The Saints are 6-1 and atop the NFC South. They have a bye next week and there had been speculation that the team may try to rest Brees until that time.

