NEW ORLEANS — Naturally, Drew Brees got showered with congratulations and adoration after he became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns.

We know about the love from fans and teammates. But it's in moments like the one on Monday Night Football, we get a glimpse into the character of Brees' competitors, in this case, Tom Brady.

In this day and age, we see it on Twitter, where Brady said Brees deserved all the praise for his achievement.

That carries a lot of weight, considering Brady and the New England Patriots, through various scandals, have had a win by any means reputation. But on Brees' night and what is now Brees' record, Brady tipped his hat, recognizing greatness at the QB position that both have helped to define.

And it's because they occupy much of the same space, and often compete in debates among armchair quarterbacks about who's the greatest, that Brady's simple Tweet is so telling.

RELATED: Brees on TD record: 'We're not done yet!'

RELATED: Mouton: Saints finally played a perfect game

RELATED: Michael Thomas flirting with NFL history as season nears end

RELATED: The Saints can still get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here's how

RELATED: Forecast: No idea how Brees is doing this, but I'm here to enjoy it

RELATED: Tom Brady commends Drew Brees on breaking NFL touchdown record

Think of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They and their teams fought each other tooth and nail in the ‘80s. But when Johnson's Lakers beat the Celtics in one of their many championship showdowns, another side of Bird came out when he said:

"Magic is just a great basketball player. He's the best I've ever seen. Unbelievable. I don't know what to say."

Whenever Bird's name is now mentioned, often so is Magic's. While they're in different sports and different eras, the same will likely apply for the names of Brees and Brady.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.