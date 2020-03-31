NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for the Taysom Hill era in 2021. Saints head coach Sean Payton basically said as much Tuesday morning during an interview on ESPN's 'Get Up' show with Mike Greenberg.

During the interview, which focused a lot on Taysom Hill and his role with the team this season and in the future, Payton let loose with the following quote.

"The unique situation with our team and our quarterback Drew Brees is he's announced he's coming back for his final season."

Brees recently signed a new two-year contract for $25 million per year, but, as in recent years, that second year seems to be mainly for accounting purposes.

The Saints also lost backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason to division rival Carolina. Bridgewater was the backup this past season and the Saints couldn't come near paying him the $20 million per year the Panthers are paying AND pay Brees his $25 million.

They likely will have Hill for one more year on a relatively team-friendly deal, before having to decide if he's the guy for the future and ponying up good money.

Payton did say that Hill would remain in his 'flex' spot - playing some receiver, tight end and running back for this season and that it would require the team carry a third quarterback in case Hill is hurt while performing his other duties.

"I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too."