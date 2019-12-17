NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader, thanked fans today after claiming the TD title from Peyton Manning during the Saints' win over the Colts.

"I am so grateful for New Orleans and the #whodatnation," Brees wrote. "We have shared many amazing moments together, and last night was very special. Thank you for being part of this journey. We are not done yet!"

Brees made history Monday night by throwing the 540th and 541st touchdown passes of his career, surpassing Peyton Manning for the top spot in NFL history.

Brees has broken just about every significant record a quarterback can break and doesn't look anywhere near done at age 40.

“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said. “It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes, because I never thought I’d have a chance to be part of something like this.”

Brees lofted the record-breaking touchdown to Josh Hill early in the third quarter - putting him one ahead of Manning and two ahead of Tom Brady.



"Pretty incredible moment," said Brees afterward. "To be able to share it with my team and the Who Dat Nation, everyone here in the Superdome and my family and friends. You don’t think about these things when you start out, you just want to make the team."

Now in his 19th season, the 6-foot Brees — a 2001 second-round draft choice — came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. He built on those numbers while also setting a record for completion percentage in a game. He completed 29-of-30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the historically great QB is a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday, Dec. 22, at noon on FOX.

