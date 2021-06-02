x
Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires

The 42-year-old Brees has not announced his retirement but is widely expected to do so.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) works against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS — A person with knowledge of the situation says Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021 in a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no new contract agreement has been announced. 

The 42-year-old Brees has not announced his retirement.  But the new agreement allows the Saints to spread out Brees' remaining $22 million salary cap number over two years instead of one if Brees waits until June to retire. 

