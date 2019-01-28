NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has broken about a week's worth of silence following the disappointing loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship that was marred by an obvious missed penalty that prevented the team from a likely berth in this year's Super Bowl.

Brees addressed the media after the game and was seen in a post with Alvin Kamara talking about the best is yet to come with the team, but his Instagram post early Monday went into a lot more detail.

Brees' heartfelt message asked fans to let this - like other trying things that have happened in our community - make us stronger.

"The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter..."

I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that.

The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own.



Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time.



The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future.



There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge.



So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere.