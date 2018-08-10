Saints quarterback Drew Brees started Monday night just 201 yards away from being the NFL all-time passing yards leader. Brees and the Saints play against the Washington Redskins Monday night in primetime in the Superdome and Brees is anticipated to break the record during the game.

Brees is currently third behind Brett Favre and Peyton Manning with 71,740 yards in his career.

We'll be counting down the yards until he breaks the record and makes NFL history. (Can't see the tracker below? Click here)

