Brees visits Tom Benson's grave on first day of retirement to thank him for his guidance

Brees' visit marked the third anniversary of former Saints owner Tom Benson's death.

NEW ORLEANS — On his first day of retirement, Drew Brees and his wife joined Saints owner Gayle Benson to visit her late husbands grave.

Drew, Brittany Brees and Gayle Benson joined hands and prayed at the gravesite to mark the third anniversary of Tom Benson's death.

While there, the trio looked back on some of the "grandfatherly" advice Tom Benson gave them. One piece in particularly stood out this week.

"Now Drew, when it's time to retire you know, make sure the hang it up," Brittany Brees remembered Tom Benson telling her husband. "You know, for the owner of a team to say 'make sure you take care of yourself, make sure you know when it's time to leave don't keep pushing it,' that always resonated ... he really did care."

Brees announced his retirement on Sunday, March 14, after 15 years with the Saints.

He leaves behind a 20-year, Hall of Fame legacy, and will likely go down in NFL history as one of football's all-time greats.

He isn't done with football though. Brees is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America, and as a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.