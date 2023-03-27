WR Bryan Edwards signing with Saints, reports

Edwards is a former teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are signing wide receiver Bryan Edwards, according to multiple reports.

Edwards is a former teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr. The 24-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders and played two seasons there.

Last season Edwards appeared in seven games for the Atlanta Falcons and caught 3 passes for 15 yards.

At 6 foot 3, he's known as a big physical receiver.

During his three-year career, Edwards has 48 catches for 779 yards and 4 touchdowns.

