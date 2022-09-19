'We knew he'd give us the ball' | Bucs Devin White trashes Winston

"We just knew he was going to give us the ball," Bucs linebacker Devin White said.

NEW ORLEANS — Following the Buccaneers' 20-10 win in the Caesars Superdome, Bucs linebacker Devin White let the world know his team expected Jameis Winston to give them the ball.

"When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year. We feel like we had a great defense then, and he threw 30 picks. You know, and we just knew he was going to give us the ball."

Winston threw three interceptions on Sunday the last one was pick-6 which put the Bucs up 20-3 with about four minutes left in the game.

"This was just another game to go attack the ball," White said.

But Winston wasn't the only Saint to give the ball away. Veteran running back Mark Ingram fumbled in the redzone, and rookie wideout Chris Olave fumbled after he and Winston finally connected on a deep ball.

Leonard Fournette joined in on clowning Winston by fake "Eating a W" on his Instagram live video. During the video, you can hear Chris Godwin ask White why he said that about Winston, and White responds by saying, "you get a lead on him. He gone throw you the ball."

Devin White kept it 💯 after the Bucs beat the Saints. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/OJuWhnSIm7 — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) September 18, 2022

The @DevinWhite__40 comments about Winston led to some debate on the #Bucs plane ride back.



While Leonard Fournette was on IG Live (while fake-eating a W) Chris Godwin came over to ask White: "Why you say that about Jameis?" pic.twitter.com/7JOp2Pb36V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2022