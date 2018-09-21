New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan is a fun dude, and he’s taken full advantage of the platform given him at The Players’ Tribune to express his personality. Jordan recently took partin a series of big-name players including Xavier Rhodes, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Melvin Gordon listing the best talents in every division, and it’s just as entertaining as you’d expect. Jordan’s look around the NFC South at players he thinks may be better than him is illuminating, to say the least.

Here’s an excerpt of what Jordan has to say about the other Cam in the division, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton:

Cam Newton is a game-changer. He’s electric when he gets going, and his celebrations are overly annoying. He starts rolling and gets a first down and then points toward the end zone, signaling first down like a referee. And don’t let him score a touchdown, now, because he does his little Superman celebration.

Ugh.

But you gotta give him credit. He’s a big, strong quarterback, and his arm matches that. He has the arm strength to stretch the field and go vertical with it, but also the finesse to drop it to [Christian] McCaffrey out of the backfield or to his tight end over the linebackers. … I’ve seen him backpedal out of sacks, spin out of them or just shove guys off. His combination of size and power for a quarterback is ridiculous. Nobody else has it.

It’s clear that Jordan has plenty of respect for Newton’s abilities on the field, and just as much disdain for Newton’s flamboyant celebrations. He’s even more effusive on New Orleans’ own quarterback, future Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees:

Nine times in NFL history has a quarterback has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season. Drew has five of them.

He’s the king of the air.

There’s nothing this man can’t do.

People always talk about Tom Brady and his low-key competitiveness. Well I’ve never seen anybody as competitive as Drew. At 39 years old, he still gets pissed off in practice when things don’t go right. Little things, too. Like he’ll throw a pass, and I’ll be watching thinking, Solid ball right there. And then Drew will let out his patented, “Nope! Don’t like it!” And he’ll run the play back and make the throw again until he gets it right.

Until it’s

Jordan’s rundown is definitely worth a read, and it’s full of tidbits like his enormous respect for Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers. Jordan’s thoughts on Michael Thomas’s bravado, Brees’ aerobics (and the defensive line’s hilarious attempts to mimic them), and Alvin Kamara’s sense of style (“LOL … ’90s babies, man,” he muses) are so, so good. He even sneaks in a word of support for Mark Ingram during the two-time Pro Bowler’s suspension. Be sure to check it out.

But the one notable name left off Jordan’s list? Who he hardly spares a thought for? The guy he’ll be trying to sack this week: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Better luck next time, Matty Ice.

