Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week: Saints

Jordan is now tied for the 34th all-time for sacks in NFL record books with William Fuller, Charles Haley and Cameron Wake.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15, according to a Wednesday morning release from the Saints organization.

Jordan spearheaded the Saints defense 9-0 shutout of Tom Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay's offense— ending the game with five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble recovered by Marshon Lattimore.

"With his second sack on the evening, Jordan surpassed the century mark for his career with 100.5 sacks, joining former Black and Gold LB Rickey Jackson as the only two players to have 100 plus sacks with the Saints," the statement said. "They are the 3rd pair of players to each top 100 plus sacks with the same team, joining a couple legendary duos such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from Indianapolis Colts, as well as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the New York Giants."

Jordan is now tied for the 34th all-time for sacks in NFL record books with William Fuller, Charles Haley and Cameron Wake.

The performance was the 23rd multi-sack game of Jordan’s 11-year career.

It is the third NFC Defensive Player of the Week selection in Jordan’s career and the first since 2019 for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection who in 173 career games with 172 starts has posted 650 career tackles (408 solo), the 100.5 career sacks, two interceptions, 56 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles and ten fumble recoveries.

In 13 games started in 2021, Jordan leads the New Orleans defensive line with 42 tackles (27 solo), is second on the club with six sacks and has added four passes defensed and a club-best two forced fumbles. In addition to his football production in 2021, Jordan is also the club’s nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second-time in his 11-year career.